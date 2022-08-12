Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.