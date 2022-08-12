Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.