Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 130,682 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 155.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 80.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

