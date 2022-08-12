Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,347 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after buying an additional 461,566 shares during the period. Finally, WiL LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,332,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

