Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 143,425 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,937,048 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 143,425 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.56 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.61.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH).
