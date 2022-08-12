Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,524 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

