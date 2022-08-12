Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,259 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,394 shares of company stock worth $1,557,217. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.