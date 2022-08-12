Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 257,739 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after buying an additional 379,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 125,474 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

