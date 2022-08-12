Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,815 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

