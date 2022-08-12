Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,324 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,324 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on B. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.