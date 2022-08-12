Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 45,780 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

