Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,828 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fluor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fluor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fluor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Price Performance
Fluor stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
