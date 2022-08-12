Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,828 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fluor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fluor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fluor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.