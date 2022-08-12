Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,210 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $94.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

