Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,550 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 32.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 49.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $499.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $539.33 and its 200 day moving average is $522.15.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.