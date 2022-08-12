Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,489 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 120.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $208,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

