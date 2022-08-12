Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 68,254 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ranpak by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

In other news, CEO Omar Asali acquired 100,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,273 shares in the company, valued at $11,008,735.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Asali purchased 100,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,008,735.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 171,700 shares of company stock worth $878,075. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ranpak Trading Up 6.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:PACK opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $508.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Ranpak Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Read More

