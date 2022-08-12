Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 159,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other InfuSystem news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,300 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

