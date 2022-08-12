Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Stock Up 4.3 %

BRP opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 158.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

