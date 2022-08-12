Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,469,000 after buying an additional 325,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 247,069 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.