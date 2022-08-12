Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after buying an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 872.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI opened at $181.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

