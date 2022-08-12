Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,615,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

ACI opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

