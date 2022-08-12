Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $24,309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 242,251 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.