Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.22 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

