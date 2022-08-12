Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,633 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exponent by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

