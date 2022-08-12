Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

