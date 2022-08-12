Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.36).

SBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.49) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The company has a market capitalization of £309.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2,063.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). Also, insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,991.78). Insiders purchased a total of 111,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,400 over the last three months.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

