Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.18) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Price Performance

ETR SZG opened at €25.92 ($26.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 12 month high of €48.76 ($49.76). The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.68.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.