Sanofi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,886 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,182% compared to the average daily volume of 537 call options.
Sanofi Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Read More
