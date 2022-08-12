Sanofi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,886 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,182% compared to the average daily volume of 537 call options.

Sanofi Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sanofi

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

