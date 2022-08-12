ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
ScanSource Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ SCSC opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ScanSource by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 72.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
