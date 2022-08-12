Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Fraser McIntyre Buys 53 Shares

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 53 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £160.06 ($193.40).

Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.65) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £209.78 million and a PE ratio of 719.05. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 271.80 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($3.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

