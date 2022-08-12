Scotiabank Lowers CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRT.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$17.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.25 and a 52-week high of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.09.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

