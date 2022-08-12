Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday.
Scout24 Stock Performance
Shares of G24 opened at €57.68 ($58.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a one year high of €73.36 ($74.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.11 and a 200 day moving average of €54.61.
Scout24 Company Profile
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.
