Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $13.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

