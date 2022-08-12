Security Asset Management Sells 722 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.64 and its 200 day moving average is $279.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

