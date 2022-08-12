Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 3,136 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,654,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 127,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Apple by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 612,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,812,000 after purchasing an additional 169,551 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.