ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

