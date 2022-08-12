SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Electronics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $311.92 million, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

