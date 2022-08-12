SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,120 shares of company stock worth $6,634,595. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneX Group Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of SNEX opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.