Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Decreases By 42.1%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 15th total of 108,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $91.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

