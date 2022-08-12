Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Declines By 40.0%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AATC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AATC stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.82. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

