Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Expands By 1,392.3%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 1,392.3% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

Shares of CTAGF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

