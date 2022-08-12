SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $548,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $24.79 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SIGA Technologies

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

