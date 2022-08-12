Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Sixt Stock Up 0.8 %

SIX2 stock opened at €117.40 ($119.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. Sixt has a twelve month low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €125.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

