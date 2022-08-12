Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.8% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

