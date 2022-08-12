Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,895,000 after acquiring an additional 206,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.14. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

