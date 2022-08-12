Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sonos traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 259695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SONO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,888,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,156,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sonos by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Sonos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

