Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after acquiring an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $31,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after buying an additional 243,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Southern Copper by 110,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.28%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.