SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

XHS opened at $100.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $113.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.