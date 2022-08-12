Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Insider Michelle Motion Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) insider Michelle Motion purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($24,287.10).
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
Shares of SPR opened at GBX 133 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The company has a market capitalization of £157.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,209.09. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($1.93).
About Springfield Properties
