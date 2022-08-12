Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Insider Michelle Motion Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) insider Michelle Motion purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($24,287.10).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at GBX 133 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The company has a market capitalization of £157.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,209.09. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($1.93).

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

About Springfield Properties

(Get Rating)

See Also

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.