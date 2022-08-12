STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.44, but opened at $94.30. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $90.79, with a volume of 5,222 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 175.92 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.